Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: reality is beginning to rain on Putin's Victory Parade

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Share this article
This time last week, the world was anxiously awaiting the annual Victory Day celebrations in Russia for a clue as to what Vladimir Putin might be planning for his war in Ukraine. Victory Day, held every year on May 9, is a commemoration of the victory over Nazism in Europe, a victory that the Soviet Union had played such a massive part in – with such a massive cost. It continues to have huge significance for most people in Russia. There can’t be many families whose parents or grandparents escaped the horrors of what is still known as the “Great Patriotic War”.

This year, Victory Day…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Finland and Sweden's desire to join Nato shows Putin has permanently redrawn the map of Europe
~ How to grow plants on the moon – new study
~ Trees aren't a climate change cure-all – 2 new studies on the life and death of trees in a warming world show why
~ The idea that power poses boost your confidence fell from favor – but a new review of the research calls for a second look
~ Russia’s aggression against Ukraine pits Georgians against government
~ How we captured first image of the supermassive black hole at centre of the Milky Way
~ Qatar: Quash life sentences for activists who protested discriminatory election law
~ Climate change isn't just making cyclones worse, it's making the floods they cause worse too – new research
~ Black farmers in South Africa need support: how it could be done
~ Video games: our study suggests they boost intelligence in children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter