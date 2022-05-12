Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trees aren't a climate change cure-all – 2 new studies on the life and death of trees in a warming world show why

By William R.L. Anderegg, Associate Professor of Ecology, School Of Biological Sciences, University of Utah
Share this article
More carbon dioxide in the air doesn’t necessarily mean more growth for trees, and the increasing risk of wildfires and drought has major consequences, as an interactive map shows.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Finland and Sweden's desire to join Nato shows Putin has permanently redrawn the map of Europe
~ How to grow plants on the moon – new study
~ Ukraine recap: reality is beginning to rain on Putin's Victory Parade
~ The idea that power poses boost your confidence fell from favor – but a new review of the research calls for a second look
~ Russia’s aggression against Ukraine pits Georgians against government
~ How we captured first image of the supermassive black hole at centre of the Milky Way
~ Qatar: Quash life sentences for activists who protested discriminatory election law
~ Climate change isn't just making cyclones worse, it's making the floods they cause worse too – new research
~ Black farmers in South Africa need support: how it could be done
~ Video games: our study suggests they boost intelligence in children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter