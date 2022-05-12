The idea that power poses boost your confidence fell from favor – but a new review of the research calls for a second look
By Astrid Schütz, Professor of Psychology, University of Bamberg
Brad Bushman, Professor of Communication and Rinehart Chair of Mass Communication, The Ohio State University
For a while it was all the rage to adopt Wonder Woman’s famous stance and other body positions that allegedly pumped up your confidence – until more studies of the phenomenon failed to find the connection.
- Thursday, May 12, 2022