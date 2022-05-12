Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine pits Georgians against government

By Ana Andguladze, Doctorante en sciences politiques, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
Share this article
It is commonplace these days to invoke the fears that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has awoken in Eastern Europe. With the 2008 invasion still fresh in the minds, the Black Sea nation of Georgia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Finland and Sweden's desire to join Nato shows Putin has permanently redrawn the map of Europe
~ How to grow plants on the moon – new study
~ Ukraine recap: reality is beginning to rain on Putin's Victory Parade
~ Trees aren't a climate change cure-all – 2 new studies on the life and death of trees in a warming world show why
~ The idea that power poses boost your confidence fell from favor – but a new review of the research calls for a second look
~ How we captured first image of the supermassive black hole at centre of the Milky Way
~ Qatar: Quash life sentences for activists who protested discriminatory election law
~ Climate change isn't just making cyclones worse, it's making the floods they cause worse too – new research
~ Black farmers in South Africa need support: how it could be done
~ Video games: our study suggests they boost intelligence in children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter