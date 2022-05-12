Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca®
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Quash life sentences for activists who protested discriminatory election law

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that a Qatar court sentenced three activists, including the lawyers Hazza and Rashed Ali Hazza Salem Abu Shurayda, to life in prison on 10 May for protesting against a discriminatory election law, and sentenced one other to 15 years in prison, Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle […] The post Qatar: Quash life sentences for activists who protested discriminatory election law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


