Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black farmers in South Africa need support: how it could be done

By Nick Vink, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
Johann Kirsten, Director of the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Most countries in both the rich and the developing world have some sort of programme to help early career farmers (mostly, but not exclusively young people) to get established in a farming or agribusiness enterprise. South Africa sticks out like a sore thumb, even against many African countries, in not having such a programme.

In our view, subsidies for black farmers in South Africa are justified. This is because they would help deliver a more inclusive agricultural sector and correct past racial biases.

South Africa used to have an extensive support system for farmers.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


