Human Rights Observatory

Video games: our study suggests they boost intelligence in children

By Torkel Klingberg, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Bruno Sauce, Assistant Professor of Biological Psychology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Many parents feel guilty when their children play video games for hours on end. Some even worry it could make their children less clever. And, indeed, that’s a topic scientists have clashed over for years.

In our new study, we investigated how video games affect the minds of children, interviewing and testing more than 5,000 children aged ten to 12. And the results, published in Scientific Reports, will be surprising to some.

Children were asked how…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


