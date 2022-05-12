Tolerance.ca
Rudy Gomis, a masterful collaborator who kept the diversity of Senegalese music alive

By Lucy Durán, Professor of music, SOAS, University of London
The world has lost one of the great pioneers of the post-independence movement of modern popular music in Senegal. After a long illness, Rudolphe “Rudy” Clément Gomis – co-founder of the famous Orchestra Baobab, bandleader, composer, singer and percussionist – passed away on 27 April 2022 aged 75 in his native city, Ziguinchor, the capital of the Casamance region in southern…The Conversation


