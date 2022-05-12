Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lab-grown mini-brains could help find treatments for Alzheimer's and other diseases

By Étienne Aumont, Étudiant au doctorat en psychologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Cell cultures have shown promise in representing diseases. The Petri dish is not as different from a sick person as one might think.The Conversation


