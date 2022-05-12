Settlement services need to improve their online offerings for tech-savvy newcomers
By Stein Monteiro, Senior Research Associate, CERC Migration Program, Toronto Metropolitan University
Nevyn Pillai, Social Media Analyst, Toronto Metropolitan University
Newcomers need settlement services to learn about life in Canada. Settlement agencies need to use online channels and communicate existing online services to help newcomers before they arrive.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 12, 2022