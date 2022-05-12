Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan drops 12 points on World Press Freedom Index 2022

By R Umaima Ahmed
Share this article
A report by Pakistani rights organization Freedom Network reveals that journalists in Pakistan were subjected to violence, legal cases, abductions, detentions and threats last year, mostly from the state actors.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Prominent Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead by Israeli bullet to the head
~ Anglican disunity on same-sex marriage threatens to tear the church apart
~ ‘Like 20 tip trucks pouring sand on every metre-wide strip’: how extreme storms can replenish beaches, not just erode them
~ 4 reasons why the Morrison government's forestry cash splash is bad policy
~ One in three people with chronic pain have difficulty accessing ongoing prescriptions for opioids
~ Exile on Main St turns 50: how The Rolling Stones' critically divisive album became rock folklore
~ Stem cell therapy offers a new hope to repair brain damage in newborns
~ Myanmar: ASEAN must kickstart stalled approach to human rights crisis at US summit
~ Brazil: Attacks on Gender and Sexuality Education
~ UK: Afghan Women Evacuees in Limbo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter