Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead by Israeli bullet to the head

By Raseef22
Share this article
Despite wearing a press jacket and standing where she is visible to Israeli soldiers firing away, Shireen was killed by a bullet to her ear, right below her helmet.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Pakistan drops 12 points on World Press Freedom Index 2022
~ Anglican disunity on same-sex marriage threatens to tear the church apart
~ ‘Like 20 tip trucks pouring sand on every metre-wide strip’: how extreme storms can replenish beaches, not just erode them
~ 4 reasons why the Morrison government's forestry cash splash is bad policy
~ One in three people with chronic pain have difficulty accessing ongoing prescriptions for opioids
~ Exile on Main St turns 50: how The Rolling Stones' critically divisive album became rock folklore
~ Stem cell therapy offers a new hope to repair brain damage in newborns
~ Myanmar: ASEAN must kickstart stalled approach to human rights crisis at US summit
~ Brazil: Attacks on Gender and Sexuality Education
~ UK: Afghan Women Evacuees in Limbo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter