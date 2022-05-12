4 reasons why the Morrison government's forestry cash splash is bad policy
By David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Brendan Mackey, Director, Griffith Climate Action Beacon, Griffith University
Heather Keith, Senior Research Fellow in Ecology, Griffith University
Directing public funds to native forest logging is bad for the economy, the climate and biodiversity, and will increase bushfire risk.
