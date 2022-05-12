Tolerance.ca
Stem cell therapy offers a new hope to repair brain damage in newborns

By Nienke Wagenaar, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University
Lisanne Baak, PhD Candidate, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University
Niek van der Aa, Neonatology Fellow, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University
A few hours after Tom (not his real name) was born, he became restless and did not want to be breastfed. His mother noticed that his left arm and leg were shaking rhythmically – something was not right.

Tom was immediately transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. An MRI scan revealed that he had suffered a severe stroke. Doctors told Tom’s parents that there was no treatment they could give the child. He would probably be disabled.

Most people think of stroke as something that mainly affects the elderly, but it can also occur in newborn babies. These “perinatal…The Conversation


