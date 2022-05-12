Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: ASEAN must kickstart stalled approach to human rights crisis at US summit

By Amnesty International
As leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet in the United States for a two-day summit, Amnesty International urges them to spotlight the violence and human rights violations in Myanmar.   “The Five-Point Consensus is a failure and did not stop the Myanmar military from perpetrating more human rights violations against the […] The post Myanmar: ASEAN must kickstart stalled approach to human rights crisis at US summit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


