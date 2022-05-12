Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Afghan Women Evacuees in Limbo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving on an evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport, London, on August 26, 2021. © 2021 Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images (London) – The uncertainty and crowding in temporary housing is causing growing tensions for Afghan evacuees in the United Kingdom, especially women. Eight months after emergency evacuations from Afghanistan, many Afghan evacuees to the UK are still in temporary housing, usually hotel rooms. Human Rights Watch interviewed five women who have lived in three temporary housing locations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


