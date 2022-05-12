Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Removing GST on food is back in the news, proving some bad ideas just never go away

By Stephen Hickson, Economics Lecturer and Director Business Taught Masters Programme, University of Canterbury
Share this article
The call for GST exemptions on food is a regular feature of New Zealand politics, but it’s far from the simple cost of living solution many seem to think it is.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Sri Lanka, a people’s uprising for system change
~ Russia: Educators fired, students indoctrinated — academia is the latest victim of the ongoing crackdown
~ Joint Letter to President Biden Re: Thailand's Abusive Draft Law on Not-For-Profit Organizations
~ Yes, $5 for lettuce is too much. Government should act to stem the rising cost of healthy eating
~ FIFA and EA sports are splitting: a look at 30 years of game innovation, and what fans can expect next
~ Morrison says his anti-trolling bill is a top priority if he's re-elected – this is why it won't work
~ The Sri Lankan state is using violence to unleash fury on its citizens, as its political and economic crisis deepens
~ The death of a toddler adds to Trinidad & Tobago's trauma
~ Were minor parties the big winners? 3 experts on the final leaders' debate
~ AI, philosophy and religion: what machine learning can tell us about the Bhagavad Gita
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter