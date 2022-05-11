Were minor parties the big winners? 3 experts on the final leaders' debate
By Narelle Miragliotta, Senior Lecturer in Australian Politics, Monash University
Stephen Mills, Hon Senior Lecturer, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Sydney
Susan Harris Rimmer, Professor and Director of the Policy Innovation Hub, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Experts and undecided voters from pubs across the country awarded the debate to Albanese, in what was a much more civil contest than the previous debate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 11, 2022