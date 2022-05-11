Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI, philosophy and religion: what machine learning can tell us about the Bhagavad Gita

By Rohitash Chandra, Senior Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Machine learning and other artificial intelligence (AI) methods have had immense success with scientific and technical tasks such as predicting how protein molecules fold and recognising faces in a crowd. However, the application of these methods to the humanities are yet to be fully explored.

What can AI tell us about philosophy and religion, for example? As a starting point for such an exploration, we used deep learning AI methods to analyse English translations of the Bhagavad Gita, an ancient Hindu text…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The death of a toddler adds to Trinidad & Tobago's trauma
~ Were minor parties the big winners? 3 experts on the final leaders' debate
~ End Cluster Munition Attacks in Ukraine
~ Bangladesh Police Beating Rohingya Refugees
~ Language matters when Googling controversial people
~ Landscapes can be weaponized to influence public opinion and perception during war
~ A new earthquake warning system will prepare Canada for dangerous shaking
~ A tug of war between survival and fitness: how chameleons become even brighter without predators around
~ From the Moscow stage to Monroe and De Niro: how the Method defined 20th-century acting
~ Why the budget should treat public health like transport – vital infrastructure with long-term economic benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter