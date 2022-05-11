Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A tug of war between survival and fitness: how chameleons become even brighter without predators around

By Martin Whiting, Professor of Animal Behaviour, Macquarie University
Researchers wanted to understand what happens when chameleons – animals that display dynamic colour change – find themselves in an environment without their natural predators.The Conversation


