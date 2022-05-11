Tolerance.ca
Climate change: carbon labels and clever menu design can cut the impact of dining – new study

By Cristina Stewart, Health Behaviours Researcher, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Rachel Pechey, Research Fellow in Behavioural Science, University of Oxford
More people cutting back on meat would be good news for the planet, but humans have ingrained habits that are tricky to change. Fortunately, a growing body of research suggests that making changes to the places where we all pick what to eat – such as supermarket aisles, takeaway apps and restaurant menus – can nudge us towards the more sustainable options without us needing to really think about it. These kinds of changes may also attract more


