Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Arrests of activists, including 90-year-old cardinal, a ‘shocking escalation’ of repression

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the arrests under Hong Kong’s national security law of four trustees of the defunct 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director Erwin van der Borght said: “Even by Hong Kong’s recent standards of worsening repression, these arrests represent a shocking escalation. Some of the city’s most respected pro-democracy figures, whose activism […] The post Hong Kong: Arrests of activists, including 90-year-old cardinal, a ‘shocking escalation’ of repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Climate breakdown: even if we miss the 1.5°C target we must still fight to prevent every single increment of warming
~ A member of the Marcos family is returning to power – here’s what it means for democracy in the Philippines
~ Climate change: carbon labels and clever menu design can cut the impact of dining – new study
~ Sri Lanka: New Emergency regulations and shooting orders threaten human rights
~ UK Government’s Proposed Laws Will Embolden Autocrats
~ Ukrainian propaganda: how Zelensky is winning the information war against Russia
~ Debt distress in Africa: biggest problems, and ways forward
~ How South Africa is integrating COVID into routine care for mothers and babies
~ Why import restrictions aren’t enough to help Nigeria industrialise
~ Peacekeeping in South Sudan: it's a race against time for the UN
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter