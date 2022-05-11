Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Government’s Proposed Laws Will Embolden Autocrats

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prince Charles reads the Queen's speech next to her crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, May 10, 2022.  © 2022 Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP In this week’s Queen’s Speech, the British government heralded itself as playing a “leading role in defending democracy and freedom across the world.” Its legislative proposals for the year ahead, some of which would not look out of place in an autocrats’ playbook, risk doing the exact opposite. Several proposals pose a grave danger not only to the human rights of people in…


© Human Rights Watch -


