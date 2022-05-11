Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian propaganda: how Zelensky is winning the information war against Russia

By Paul Baines, Professor of Political Marketing, Deputy Dean (Strategic Projects), University of Leicester
As well as success on the battlefield, wars are often won or lost through information advantage. In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, we might have expected Russia -– an old hand at propaganda -– to have bested Ukraine early on.

Russia’s deception operations have had a long history of global influence, most recently the troll farms that influenced the 2016 US presidential election in favour of Donald Trump.

In the current conflict, Russia’s propaganda…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


