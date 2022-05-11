Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debt distress in Africa: biggest problems, and ways forward

By Danny Bradlow, SARCHI Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations, University of Pretoria
Magalie Masamba, Post-doctoral Fellow, Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria
Share this article
The COVID pandemic has had a profoundly negative impact on Africa’s sovereign debt situation. Currently, 22 countries are either in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress. This means that African governments are struggling to pay the debts that they incurred on behalf of their states. For example, Mozambique and Zimbabwe are already in debt distress. Others at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukrainian propaganda: how Zelensky is winning the information war against Russia
~ How South Africa is integrating COVID into routine care for mothers and babies
~ Why import restrictions aren’t enough to help Nigeria industrialise
~ Peacekeeping in South Sudan: it's a race against time for the UN
~ The war in Ukraine: Africa risks paying a heavy price for neutrality
~ Keir Starmer and lockdown rules: what the law actually said about gatherings in April 2021
~ Young Indian farmers are turning to an ancient crop to fight water stress and climate change
~ Eurovision: If Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra triumph it won't be a sympathy vote, says an expert
~ US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill -- but what would it mean to codify Roe into law?
~ Stress can make you more selfish if you're good at understanding others' points of view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter