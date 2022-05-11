Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer and lockdown rules: what the law actually said about gatherings in April 2021

By Alan Greene, Reader in Constitutional Law and Human Rights, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The question of whether the Labour leader broke the rules in Durham Miners Club will come down to whether the gathering was ‘reasonably necessary’ for work or election campaigning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukrainian propaganda: how Zelensky is winning the information war against Russia
~ Debt distress in Africa: biggest problems, and ways forward
~ How South Africa is integrating COVID into routine care for mothers and babies
~ Why import restrictions aren’t enough to help Nigeria industrialise
~ Peacekeeping in South Sudan: it's a race against time for the UN
~ The war in Ukraine: Africa risks paying a heavy price for neutrality
~ Young Indian farmers are turning to an ancient crop to fight water stress and climate change
~ Eurovision: If Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra triumph it won't be a sympathy vote, says an expert
~ US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill -- but what would it mean to codify Roe into law?
~ Stress can make you more selfish if you're good at understanding others' points of view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter