How rural Canada can attract and retain international health-care providers: Address discrimination, provide support
By Natalya Brown, Associate Professor of Economics, Nipissing University
Melissa Kelly, Research fellow, Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Victoria Esses, Professor, Department of Psychology, Western University
Small communities struggle to retain needed internationally educated health-care professionals. Challenges will persist until the compounding effects of social and professional isolation are addressed.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 11, 2022