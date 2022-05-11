Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Russia's new military hardware looked good on parade, but are less impressive in the field

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Strategy and Law, University of Portsmouth
Every year, the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow showcases the latest in Russian weapons systems – and this year’s, of course, had special meaning. The weaponry looked good on the parade ground – but how well are Russia’s high-tech weapons performing on the battlefield?

As always in Russia’s Victory day parade, tanks and armoured vehicles took centre stage. Most prominent among them…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


