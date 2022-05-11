Mental health: new study finds simply believing you can do something to improve it is linked with higher wellbeing
By Ziggi Ivan Santini, Mental Health Researcher, University of Southern Denmark
Charlotte Meilstrup, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Copenhagen
Line Nielsen, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Copenhagen
Rob Donovan, Adjunct professor, The University of Western Australia
Vibeke Jenny Koushede, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology, University of Copenhagen
The number of people struggling with poor mental health and mental disorders has been rising around the world over the past few decades. Those who are struggling are increasingly facing difficulties accessing…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 11, 2022