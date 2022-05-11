Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health: new study finds simply believing you can do something to improve it is linked with higher wellbeing

By Ziggi Ivan Santini, Mental Health Researcher, University of Southern Denmark
Charlotte Meilstrup, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Copenhagen
Line Nielsen, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Copenhagen
Rob Donovan, Adjunct professor, The University of Western Australia
Vibeke Jenny Koushede, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology, University of Copenhagen
Share this article
The number of people struggling with poor mental health and mental disorders has been rising around the world over the past few decades. Those who are struggling are increasingly facing difficulties accessing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigerian ministers’ political campaigns stir up legal debate
~ Primary school children get little academic benefit from homework
~ Electric car supplies are running out – and could drastically slow down the journey to net-zero
~ Boris Johnson should be very worried about what 2022 local council results mean for the next general election
~ Beyond honey: 4 essential reads about bees
~ Trusting societies are overall happier – a happiness expert explains why
~ Why Ukraine's undersized military is resisting supposedly superior Russian forces
~ Top athletes have special advantages entering college, like children of alumni
~ What can reverse late-night TV's decline?
~ Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter