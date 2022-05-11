Tolerance.ca
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

By Theodora Ogden, Research Fellow in Emerging Space Countries, Arizona State University
Current trends suggest that powerful nations are defining the rules of resource use in space and satellite access in ways that will make it hard for developing nations to ever catch up.The Conversation


