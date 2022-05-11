Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yoon Suk-yeol needs to change the way South Korea treats women

By Amnesty International
Share this article
By Boram Jang, East Asia Researcher at Amnesty International. Many women in South Korea will be feeling anxious today as the country inaugurates a new president Yoon Suk-yeol, a self-styled crusader for justice. During the election campaign, Yoon made several anti-feminist remarks and pledged to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, accusing its officials of […] The post Yoon Suk-yeol needs to change the way South Korea treats women appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Brands matter! Why trusting an existing brand can lure you into buying a driverless car
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Grattan Institute's Danielle Wood on election's thin policy debate
~ To pat or not to pat? How to keep interactions between kids and dogs safe
~ Australia has rich deposits of critical minerals for green technology. But we are not making the most of them ... yet
~ Electricity prices are spiking, ten times as much as normal. Here are some educated guesses as to why
~ South Australia's Limestone Coast was formed from the bones of dead fish. Cathedral brings the story of these caves to the stage
~ Cameroon: Rising Violence Against LGBTI People
~ Do those viral '36 questions' actually lead to finding love?
~ How well has the Morrison government handled relations with Southeast Asia?
~ Adam Aitken: a forensic poet with obsessive resolve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter