Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Rising Violence Against LGBTI People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A rainbow LGBT pride flag. © Wikimedia Commons (Nairobi) – Security forces in Cameroon are failing to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people from violent attacks and instead are arresting the victims, Human Rights Watch said today. There has been an uptick in violence and abuse against LGBTI people in Cameroon in 2022, according to a leading civil society group. Since March 9, security forces have arbitrarily arrested at least six people and detained 11, all of them victims of group attacks, for alleged consensual same-sex conduct…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


