Human Rights Observatory

Adam Aitken: a forensic poet with obsessive resolve

By Jessica Wilkinson, Associate Professor, Writing and Publishing, RMIT University
The first poem of Adam Aitken’s new collection Revenants is a curiosity that demands close attention:

Xmas, Singapore 1957

Much better than that
Melbourne day
in ’56 –
so my father wrote
in blue fountain pen
on airline parchment


to his mother Jean.


Apéro-time then
English goose + trimmings,
a bottle of BOAC Bordeaux,
2 anti-acid for dessert


all in best company.


Review: Revenants -…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


