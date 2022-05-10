Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paddy Compass Namadbara: for the first time, we can name an artist who created bark paintings in Arnhem Land in the 1910s

By Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Gabriel Maralngurra, Co-manager, Injalak Arts, Indigenous Knowledge
Luke Taylor, Adjunct Fellow, Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit, Griffith University, Australian National University
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
Sally K. May, Associate Professor, University of Adelaide
Share this article
The Spencer/Cahill Collection at Museums Victoria contains approximately 170 bark paintings – and now we can name one of the artists behind them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Federal budget delivers long-overdue policy changes for Canada’s charities
~ Pig-human transplants may be a misguided attempt to address the organ shortage
~ Even if next week’s budget avoids the issue, it’s time New Zealand seriously considered a wealth tax
~ 5 justices, all confirmed by senators representing a minority of voters, appear willing to overturn Roe v. Wade
~ Attending school every day counts – but kids in out-of-home care are missing out
~ Australia could rapidly shift to clean transport – if we had a strategy. So we put this plan together
~ The book that changed me: how field guides showed me the awe-inspiring diversity of insects
~ Over the last 30 years, a fifth of polls have called the wrong winner. Here are 3 things poll-watchers need to understand
~ Election humour 2022: can the major parties win votes with a funny marmot or a joke about Star Wars?
~ Australia's future depends on science. Here's what our next government needs to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter