Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia could rapidly shift to clean transport – if we had a strategy. So we put this plan together

By Jake Whitehead, E-Mobility Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Bjorn Sturmberg, Research Leader, Battery Storage & Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Donna Green, Associate Professor, Investigator for UNSW Digital Grid Futures Institute; Affiliated Investigator NHMRC Centre for Air Pollution, Energy and Health Research, Associate Investigator the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, UNSW Sydney
Emma Rachel Whittlesea, Senior Research Fellow, Griffith University
Liz Hanna, Honorary Associate Professor, Australian National University
Australia has no clear strategy to decarbonise transport. That’s a problem, because without a plan, our take-up of clean technologies like electric cars, trucks and buses is slow. It’s stopping us from meeting our climate commitments. And it leaves us paying exorbitant prices for imported oil at the fuel pump, as well as in the cost of groceries and services.

The good news? Over the last year, 18 transport and energy experts have created this independent, science-based summary of what is now possible in cleaning up land, sea…The Conversation


