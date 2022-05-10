Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need to pay better attention to the ways people talk about incels

By Luc Cousineau, Postdoctoral Fellow in International Network on Technology, Work, and Family, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Men’s rights activists have been around since the mid-1970s when scholars began to study feminist ideas and politics. But over the past 50 years, this movement has shifted and many of these activists are migrating towards more extreme and misogynistic views — the most violent of which are incels.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


