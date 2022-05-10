Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Other frontlines: How the war in Ukraine is transforming the LGBTQ+ rights landscape in Europe

By Aydan Greatrick, PhD Candidate, Migration Studies, UCL
Tyler Valiquette, PhD Student, Human Geography, UCL
Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
While it is tempting to view the war in Ukraine as a metaphor for some larger struggle between a tolerant West and an intolerant East, the reality is inevitably far more complex.The Conversation


