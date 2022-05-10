Menopause: HRT's brain-protecting effect may be overstated
By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
Emma D'Donnell, Senior Lecturer in Exercise Physiology, Loughborough University
Rebecca Hardy, Professor of Epidemiology and Medical Statistics, Loughborough University
Many women expect hot flushes, dry skin and night sweats when they reach the menopause. But the effect the menopause can have on the brain is rarely mentioned. This is something a recent Channel 4 documentary presented by Davina McCall explored.
The documentary, called Sex, Mind and the Menopause, discussed how the menopause can cause a range of brain-related symptoms, including brain fog, mood changes and memory problems. It also suggested that taking hormone replacement therapy…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 10, 2022