Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Menopause: HRT's brain-protecting effect may be overstated

By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
Emma D'Donnell, Senior Lecturer in Exercise Physiology, Loughborough University
Rebecca Hardy, Professor of Epidemiology and Medical Statistics, Loughborough University
Many women expect hot flushes, dry skin and night sweats when they reach the menopause. But the effect the menopause can have on the brain is rarely mentioned. This is something a recent Channel 4 documentary presented by Davina McCall explored.

The documentary, called Sex, Mind and the Menopause, discussed how the menopause can cause a range of brain-related symptoms, including brain fog, mood changes and memory problems. It also suggested that taking hormone replacement therapy…The Conversation


