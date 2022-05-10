Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons for Ukraine from the Rohingya crisis: even sympathetic communities can lose their enthusiasm for hosting refugees

By Palash Kamruzzaman, Senior Lecturer in Social Policy, University of South Wales
Bulbul Siddiqi, Associate Professor in Anthropology and Sociology, North South University
Countries in Europe have opened their borders and homes to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression. Of course, Ukrainians are far from the first group of refugees to need shelter and welcome from host countries.

Refugees are vulnerable people who, because of limited opportunities in refugee camps, can be exposed to human trafficking, criminal activities, drug peddling, prostitution and radicalisation. There have already been concerns that Ukrainian refugees are being targeted for human or sex trafficking by organised…The Conversation


