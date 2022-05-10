Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kiir and Machar: insights into South Sudan's strongmen

By Carlo Koos, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Bergen
Share this article
Salva Kiir and Riek Machar loom large over South Sudan’s recent history. And they will keep holding the future of the young nation in their hands to a large extent.

So who are they? And what are the roots of their rivalry?

Kiir is the 70-year-old president of South Sudan, a nation of 11 million. Machar, a year younger, is his on-and-off vice-president. The two men have been pivotal figures in negotiating and agreeing, disagreeing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Thugs attacked peaceful protesters, Sri Lanka in turmoil
~ Starbucks' caffeinated anti-union efforts may leave a bitter taste – but are they legal?
~ Countries with lower-than-expected vaccination rates show unusually negative attitudes to vaccines on Twitter
~ Russia is being made a pariah state – just like it and the Soviet Union were for most of the last 105 years
~ Religious beliefs give strength to the anti-abortion movement – but not all religions agree
~ 6 months after the climate summit, where to find progress on climate change in a more dangerous and divided world
~ What is fentanyl and why is it behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses? A medical toxicologist explains
~ Five things that economists know, but sound wrong to most other people
~ Lessons for Ukraine from the Rohingya crisis: even sympathetic communities can lose their enthusiasm for hosting refugees
~ As mass extinctions loom, these philosophers could help us rediscover our place among other animals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter