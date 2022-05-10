Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US-ASEAN: Promote Rights, Democracy at Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image United States President Joe Biden speaks in the virtual meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.  © 2021 Brunei ASEAN Summit via AP (Washington, DC) – The United States-ASEAN Special Summit on May 12, 2022 will embolden autocratic leaders unless it directly confronts the region’s worsening environment for human rights and democracy, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the summit’s host, US President Joseph Biden. Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should also acknowledge the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Thugs attacked peaceful protesters, Sri Lanka in turmoil
~ Starbucks' caffeinated anti-union efforts may leave a bitter taste – but are they legal?
~ Countries with lower-than-expected vaccination rates show unusually negative attitudes to vaccines on Twitter
~ Russia is being made a pariah state – just like it and the Soviet Union were for most of the last 105 years
~ Religious beliefs give strength to the anti-abortion movement – but not all religions agree
~ 6 months after the climate summit, where to find progress on climate change in a more dangerous and divided world
~ What is fentanyl and why is it behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses? A medical toxicologist explains
~ Five things that economists know, but sound wrong to most other people
~ Lessons for Ukraine from the Rohingya crisis: even sympathetic communities can lose their enthusiasm for hosting refugees
~ As mass extinctions loom, these philosophers could help us rediscover our place among other animals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter