Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Albanese and Morrison caught on fly-papers of wages, gender

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Both Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison landed themselves onto the sticky paper on Tuesday, as they trudged through this campaign’s penultimate week.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Word from The Hill: Scott Morrison defends Katherine Deves (again), but slips up on surgery detail
~ Rihanna and radical pregnancy fashion – how the Victorians made maternity wear boring
~ In Turkey, a comedy show lands in hot water over a political sketch
~ Below the Line: What issues are politicians ignoring this election? – podcast
~ Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner resigns. Could this help Labor in the federal election?
~ Philippines: Elections point to ominous moment for human rights
~ Stuff-up or conspiracy? Whistleblowers claim Facebook deliberately let important non-news pages go down in news blackout
~ Australia's next government must start talking about a 'just transition' from coal. Here's where to begin
~ Young voters will inherit a hotter, more dangerous world – but their climate interests are being ignored this election
~ Stand by for the oddly designed Stage 3 tax cut that will send middle earners backwards and give high earners thousands
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter