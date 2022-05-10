Tolerance.ca
Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner resigns. Could this help Labor in the federal election?

By Rolf Gerritsen, Professorial Research Fellow, Northern Institute, Charles Darwin University
Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has resigned suddenly, making the announcement just after delivering the NT budget in parliament. He will stay on as a backbencher.

“My head and my heart are no longer here, they are at home,” said Gunner, who is the Labor leader and had recently celebrated the birth of his second child.

“I have grappled with this decision for some weeks and welcoming little Nash into the world sealed the deal.”


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


