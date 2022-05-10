Tolerance.ca
Philippines: Elections point to ominous moment for human rights

By Amnesty International
With Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte poised to win the Philippine elections, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Deputy Regional Director Emerlynne Gil said:   “Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte’s past avoidance of discussing human rights violations in the Philippines is deeply concerning. During the campaign period, it seemed that they were deliberately refusing to […] The post Philippines: Elections point to ominous moment for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


