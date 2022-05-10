Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polish Court Rejects Case Against ‘LGBT-Free Zones’ Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Bartosz Staszewski, LGBT activist and creator of the photography LGBT Free Zones Project, poses for a photo inside his home on August 6, 2020, in Warsaw, Poland.  © 2020 Omar Marques/Getty Images A court in the Polish city of Rzeszów has thrown out a case against Bartosz Staszewski, an LGBT rights activist who was being sued by the Niebylec commune for defamation. Niebylec, a village in southeastern Poland, is home to about 10,000 people. In 2019, along with dozens of communities across Poland, it passed a resolution to “stop LGBT ideology.” In response to this onslaught…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Stuff-up or conspiracy? Whistleblowers claim Facebook deliberately let important non-news pages go down in news blackout
~ Australia's next government must start talking about a 'just transition' from coal. Here's where to begin
~ Young voters will inherit a hotter, more dangerous world – but their climate interests are being ignored this election
~ Stand by for the oddly designed Stage 3 tax cut that will send middle earners backwards and give high earners thousands
~ DRC: One year on, ‘State of Siege’ used as a tool to crush dissent
~ Gaza Marks Another Grim Anniversary
~ Ensure People with Disabilities Can Vote in Lebanon Elections
~ Sri Lanka: Government Backers Attack Peaceful Protesters
~ 60 years and 14 Doctors: how Doctor Who has changed with the times – and Ncuti Gatwa's casting is the natural next step
~ Why award honorary doctorates, and what do the choices say about our universities?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter