Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electric eels inspired the first battery two centuries ago and now point a way to future battery technologies

By Timothy J. Jorgensen, Director of the Health Physics and Radiation Protection Graduate Program and Professor of Radiation Medicine, Georgetown University
Share this article
One species of eel can discharge 860 volts of electricity – that’s 200-fold higher than the top voltage of a single lithium-ion battery.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How accurate is Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll?
~ Why social media firms will struggle to follow new EU rules on illegal content
~ Is AI-generated art really creative? It depends on the presentation
~ Deadbots can speak for you after your death. Is that ethical?
~ Whale sharks: how we discovered what's killing so many of the world's largest fish
~ Is Russia increasingly likely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine?
~ Ukraine Invasion: How history can empower people to make sense of Russia's war
~ What is BookTok, and how is it influencing what Australian teenagers read?
~ Grace and Frankie is the longest running series on Netflix – and a show for women who don’t see themselves on television
~ How a volcanic bombardment in ancient Australia led to the world's greatest climate catastrophe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter