Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is BookTok, and how is it influencing what Australian teenagers read?

By Katya Johanson, Professor of Audience Research, Deakin University
Amy Schoonens, Phd Candidate, Research Assistant, Queensland University of Technology
Bronwyn Reddan, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Leonie Rutherford, Associate professor, Deakin University
Michael Dezuanni, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
Pre-pandemic, reading rates among teenagers were falling. But BookTok, a subculture of social media platform TikTok, has made teens read more often – and influences what they read. Here’s how it works.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How accurate is Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll?
~ Why social media firms will struggle to follow new EU rules on illegal content
~ Is AI-generated art really creative? It depends on the presentation
~ Deadbots can speak for you after your death. Is that ethical?
~ Whale sharks: how we discovered what's killing so many of the world's largest fish
~ Electric eels inspired the first battery two centuries ago and now point a way to future battery technologies
~ Is Russia increasingly likely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine?
~ Ukraine Invasion: How history can empower people to make sense of Russia's war
~ Grace and Frankie is the longest running series on Netflix – and a show for women who don’t see themselves on television
~ How a volcanic bombardment in ancient Australia led to the world's greatest climate catastrophe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter