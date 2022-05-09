Tolerance.ca
Grace and Frankie is the longest running series on Netflix – and a show for women who don’t see themselves on television

By Mandy Treagus, Associate Professor, Department of English, Creative Writing and Film, University of Adelaide
When the final 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie were released, the show became the longest running television series on Netflix.

Over 94 episodes, this unlikely hit went where no other series had taken viewers: into the lives of older women forced to restart their lives, both socially and sexually, after their marriages of 40 years had ended.

Their husbands’ revelation that they had been lovers for 20 years – and now…The Conversation


