Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Vote for Human Rights in Upcoming Election

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A voter drops his ballot paper into the ballot box at the Lilli Pilli polling booth during Australia's general election in Sydney on May 18, 2019. © 2019 Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images (Sydney) – Australia’s 2022 federal election on May 21 is an opportunity for voters to make their vote count for human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Voters should consider candidates’ positions on key human rights issues and support those who will push for policies that safeguard fundamental rights in Australia and will defend human rights abroad. Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How accurate is Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll?
~ Why social media firms will struggle to follow new EU rules on illegal content
~ Is AI-generated art really creative? It depends on the presentation
~ Deadbots can speak for you after your death. Is that ethical?
~ Whale sharks: how we discovered what's killing so many of the world's largest fish
~ Electric eels inspired the first battery two centuries ago and now point a way to future battery technologies
~ Is Russia increasingly likely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine?
~ Ukraine Invasion: How history can empower people to make sense of Russia's war
~ What is BookTok, and how is it influencing what Australian teenagers read?
~ Grace and Frankie is the longest running series on Netflix – and a show for women who don’t see themselves on television
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter