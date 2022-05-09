Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia 2022 Election Questionnaire

By Human Rights Watch
Below is a question-by-question compilation of responses by The Coalition, The Australian Labor Party (ALP), and The Greens. The ALP did not respond under each individual question but responded under relevant thematic subheadings, so Human Rights Watch has matched their responses to the questions.   Domestic Policy Should Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions be regulated, and if so, to what levels? The Coalition said “The Morrison Government is committed to driving down emissions while protecting our economy and jobs. We are one of a handful of countries to have released a detailed economy-wide…


© Human Rights Watch -


